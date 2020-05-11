Defeat the press

The Sunday morning gabfests have become a complete waste of time and brain cells except insofar as one seeks to understand the line the media are enforcing. I am glad to have missed the story Andrea Widburg relates in the American Thinker column “Chuck Todd grievously misquoted Bill Barr on Meet the Press.” Picking up the story via Twitter (below) helped me to minimize the pain and the neurological injury.

Today on Meet The Press, @chucktodd wildly took context out of an answer AG Bill Barr gave about his decision to drop the case into Gen. Michael Flynn. I cut Todd's segment along with Barr's full answer together. Look at how blatantly dishonest this is. pic.twitter.com/tODOEwL48V — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2020

The Department of Justice disputed Todd’s deception. The spokesman actually exposed the deception with dueling transcripts.

Very disappointed by the deceptive editing/commentary by @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress on AG Barr’s CBS interview. Compare the two transcripts below. Not only did the AG make the case in the VERY answer Chuck says he didn’t, he also did so multiple times throughout the interview. pic.twitter.com/PR1ciceMmE — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 10, 2020

NBC allows that mistakes were somehow made in the usual direction defaming Republicans and conservatives. Ain’t it funny how truth slips away. Gregg Re reports in a good FOX News story, however, that “there is still no word on whether Todd will apologize on-air.”