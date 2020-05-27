Midweek in Pictures: Final Coronavirus Edition

Well, all good Wednesday things must come to an end, and with the coronavirus quarantine starting to end—whether by intention or by civil disobedience—this will be the last edition of a Midweek in Pictures, at least until Anthony Fauci changes his mind, discovers a new virus. We might revive a special midweek edition depending on the nature and pace of the fall campaign, and with Biden making three or four gaffes a day, we may well be able to go three days a week with a gallery. (Midweek special editions will remain possible when extraordinary events pop up. As one imagines they will do.)
And finally. . .