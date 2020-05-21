Posted on May 21, 2020 by John Hinderaker in James Comey, Russia investigation, Susan Rice

Spying By the Book

Michael Ramirez comments on Susan Rice’s infamous CYA memo to herself, in which she repeatedly says that the Obama administration’s investigation of the Trump campaign–really, its effort to destroy the Trump administration by fraudulent means–was done “by the book.” On Michael’s web site, the cartoon is accompanied by my post, Explosive Rice Memo Declassified. Click to enlarge:

