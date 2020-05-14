Tom Cotton has questions for Joe Biden

We now know that Joe Biden was among the many Team Obama members who unmasked General Flynn. The mass unmasking of Flynn is bizarre and arguably problematic, but the big sin — a criminal one — was leaking the result of the unmasking to the Washington Post.

With so many suspects, it may not be easy to determined who did the leaking. However, the timing of the Post’s report seems to narrow things down.

There’s also the question of whether some of the unmaskers have been honest in responding to questions about their role. Biden seems not to have been.

Tom Cotton pulled these themes together in this tweet:

@JoeBiden claimed he “knew nothing” about the investigation, but he directed the unmasking of Flynn. When? The same day an Obama official leaked classified info to smear Flynn. Biden is dishonest, senile, or both. He needs to answer for this.

Cotton continued:

What national security justification could Biden have to unmask Flynn eight days before Biden left office? Biden needs to get out of his basement and explain: -Why he ordered the unmasking of Flynn -Why he lied about it -What was Barack Obama’s role in setting up Flynn for a bogus prosecution

I doubt that, whether in his basement or not, Biden has a good, plausible answer to these questions. But will anyone in the mainstream media ask him for answers?