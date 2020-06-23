A Football Field and a Hail of Bullets

If you want to know what it is like to live in Minneapolis, or any other city that has been ruined by liberal governance–Chicago, Baltimore, now Seattle–watch this Facebook Live video by a woman whose 12-year-old son was in the midst of football practice on a field in Minneapolis when a shootout between two criminal gangs broke out. You could say the scene was surreal, but surreal is the new reality for many Americans in a time when some politicians tolerate, and even advocate, lawlessness. If you know anyone who advocates abolishing the police, encourage him or her to spend eight minutes watching this:
