Posted on June 13, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Free Speech, The sick left, Tom Cotton

Cancel yourselves, you lousy twits

Tyler O’Neil draws attention to Tom Cotton’s resistance to the mass hysteria of the past few weeks in “Tom Cotton EVISCERATES Cancel Culture in ‘Obelisk of Wokeness’ Speech” (conclusion in video below). Speaking on the Senate floor, Senator Cotton let the fur fly. The leftist twits have labored to mock his speech, but the evidence cited in the speech speaks for itself and supports his conclusion.

