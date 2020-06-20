Cancellation in the first person

In its forthcoming July/August issue, Commentary features the first-person account of our own Steve Hayward telling the story of his cancellation by the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley. Steve’s memoir/essay is “How I Ran Afoul of Campus Cancel Culture.” As always, Steve wears his learning lightly, but his characteristic humor is absent from this somber and infuriating account. Come for the farcically disgraceful story, stay for Steve’s telling selection of quotes from Goldman School founding dean Aaron Wildavsky. Highly recommended.

STEVE adds: Thanks, Scott. Readers—the story isn’t quite over, and I’m not done yet! Stay tuned for updates!