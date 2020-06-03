Quote of the Day

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany conducted a press briefing today in which she talked, among other things, about Rod Rosenstein’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She summed up the outrage of Obamagate succinctly:

It’s a pretty grave thing to spy on an American citizen, to violate his Fourth Amendment rights, to not have a basis to do so, and to rely on a Russian dossier full of lies as the justification. So, it’s really astonishing to hear from [Rosenstein] that he’s not sure he read every page of that warrant. But, I suppose it’s encouraging to hear – with his 20/20 hindsight – that he wouldn’t have signed on it, though I’m sure that’s of no comfort to Carter Page.

***

The President is dismayed. This happened to the President’s campaign. A Republican campaign was spied on by a Democratic presidency – a Democratic administration – based on a dossier paid for by his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and the DNC. This is absolutely extraordinary. It is the biggest political scandal that we’ve seen and the lack of journalistic curiosity on this front is appalling.

It is indeed appalling, but it is not surprising. Journalists’ interest in the fake news dossier was the same as that of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC. It wasn’t a matter of believing it, it was a matter of finding it useful. They found it useful, and I doubt that there is a single journalist who now regrets misleading the American people for three years.