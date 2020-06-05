Posted on June 5, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Media, Media Bias

Washington Post Dismayed By Great Economic News

The Washington Post was so confident that the May jobs report would show rising unemployment that it pre-wrote and actually tweeted a “grim milestone” story that it then hurried to retract:

The Post sheepishly acknowledged deleting its original tweet:


At first glance, it might seem shocking the the Post writes its story to fit a preconception before it knows the facts, but on reflection, that is pretty much what it does all day, every day.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses