Long Prison Terms Needed

It is hard to see how the city of Portland can ever recover from the violence that has been unleashed by Antifa, with the connivance of local officials. One is tempted to say that Portland’s voters have brought it on themselves and are getting what they deserve–good and hard, as Mencken put it. Unfortunately, they aren’t the principal victims of the violence.

Federal agents came under vicious attack while trying to protect the federal courthouse in Portland from something like 1,000 rioters. Among other things, criminals pointed lasers into the eyes of the agents. It appears that three agents may have suffered permanent blindness:

Three federal agents who were sent to Portland, Ore., to try to help quell the city’s violent protests were “likely left permanently blinded” from clashes, White House officials said Friday. “A federal agent’s hand was impaled by planted nails, another federal agent was shot with a pellet gun, leaving a wound deep to the bone, and tragically, three federal officers were likely left permanently blinded by the rioters using lasers pointed directly into their eyes,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Friday.

One can only hope that the injuries do not prove so severe, or at least that no agents lost both eyes. But such violence, aided and abetted by Democratic Party politicians, is infuriating. In a just world, the perpetrators would be looking at decades in a penitentiary. In the world in which we live, rioters nearly always go unpunished, often released outright by Soros-funded “prosecutors.”

Antifa rioters are the Democratic Party’s shock troops, playing a role analogous to that of the Ku Klux Klan in the late 19th Century. And, like Klan members in the Deep South, Antifa criminals in Democrat-controlled cities are rarely punished.