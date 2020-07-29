Memo to: Seattle Area Readers, and Yale Alums Everywhere

Here are two good opportunities for readers to express themselves in meaningful ways against the craziness of the moment.

First, for our Seattle area readers, next Monday the Seattle Commissars City Council will vote on defunding the police, which could result in reducing the number of officers by as many as 800. What a great idea!/sarc. There is an online petition you can sign to express your opposition to this madness.

Second, for our readers everywhere who are alumni of Yale University, you can help fight back against the relentless political correctness of Yale by supporting the petition candidacy of Victor Ashe for Yale’s Governing Board. Ashe was the longtime mayor of Knoxville, TN, and then served as U.S. ambassador to Poland, and he’s intent on shaking up Yale’s complacent and compliant leftism. (You can read his statement here.) Yale makes it cumbersome for a petition candidate to qualify for the ballot to be elected to the board; it requires 4,394 alumni signatures by October 1st, but Victor has already gathered over 2,400.

It’s been 18 years since Yale even had a petition candidate on the ballot and the last trustee elected in such a manner was William Horowitz (the first Jewish member of the board) in 1965. So if you’re a Yale alum who would like a practical way to register your displeasure with the state of things, you can sign the petition for Victor online here.