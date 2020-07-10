Something happening in Iran

Reuters notes in its report from Dubai last night regarding an explosion in western Tehran today: “There have been several explosions around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.” Jerusalem Post intelligence correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob has filed the intensely interesting column “How have Iran’s intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?” Subhead: “What the world is witnessing right now is someone hitting Iranian nuclear and conventional weapons and IRGC facilities practically at will.” Debkafile has more in its characteristically speculative July 5 report.

Thanks to President Trump, we are no longer in league with Iran. We have no obligation to protect the regime’s nuclear program. We no longer refrain from calling out the Iranian regime for what it is. We are not blowing the whistle on Israel or whoever else might seek to retard Iran’s nuclear program. It is even conceivable that we might have a hand in it ourselves. You never know. And to think that Joe Biden can’t wait to crank our one-sided love affair with these America-hating brutalitarians back up where Obama left it.