And on the fourth day

The Republican National Convention ended with a bang yesterday, in more ways than one. Ann Dorn provided the devastating Big Bang that spoke to the moment as she addressed the murder of her husband earlier this year in St. Louis (video below). Mrs. Dorn is the widow of the late David Dorn, retired St. Louis Police Department captain, who was killed during the “protests” this past June, according to the PBS summary posted here under the YouTube video. Need I add that the “protests” were “mostly peaceful,” per the memo from CNN and others? Mrs. Dorn endorsed the reelection of President Trump in her incredibly powerful remarks.
