Black Lives Matter Thugs Attack Journalist [Updated]

Alpha News is an independent, Minnesota-based organization that covers stories the local press would rather ignore. Among other things, its intrepid journalists were the main source for video of the riots that devastated Minneapolis earlier this Summer.

Last night, Alpha journalist Rebecca Brannon was covering a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Minneapolis when she was accosted and assaulted by a vicious group of BLM zealots. One woman struck Brannon repeatedly, and attacked her with a construction cone. Ultimately, the BLM thugs stole Brannon’s phone, with which she had been videoing them, and threw it into a fountain. The phone was destroyed but Brannon was later able to recover video of the incident from the phone’s SD card.

Here is the chilling footage of BLM thugs assaulting a reporter on the street, without–sadly–any sign of law enforcement in sight:

*Explicit Language Warning – Video footage of assault on photojournalist @RebsBrannon last night in downtown Minneapolis while covering protests. Her phone was stolen & destroyed but this footage was recovered. The video abruptly ends when the phone was ripped from her hands. pic.twitter.com/hSvNo46dBE — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) August 25, 2020



It is easy to understand why Black Lives Matter activists do not want to be filmed by an independent journalist. If more people understood that BLM is a violent, Marxist organization, its support would evaporate quickly.

UPDATE: The Black Lives Matter criminals attacked the Hennepin County jail, and 11 of them were arrested:

A demonstration in downtown Minneapolis in response to police shooting a Black man in the back in Kenosha, Wis., turned destructive and led to 11 people being arrested late Monday and early Tuesday outside the Hennepin County jail. The arrests came after some of the roughly 100 demonstrators broke windows at the jail and threatened to breach its security, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

***

The protesters gathered downtown earlier in the evening at the Minneapolis Police Department’s First Precinct headquarters before arriving outside the jail, the Sheriff’s Office said. Minneapolis police made five arrests of their own, those occurring near the downtown precinct headquarters, said department spokesman John Elder. One was for suspicion of property damage and the others for various misdemeanor offenses, Elder said. “We believe that’s what brought the demonstrators to the jail,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andy Skoogman. “They were yelling and chanting to release those who had been arrested.” A protester used a piece of pavement to break the glass of a jail facility entry door as deputies stood just on the other side, and “once the window was busted, that’s when deputies began making arrests,” Skoogman said.

I suppose the thugs who attacked Rebecca Brannon did not want their criminal activities to be exposed.