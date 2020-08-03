Conservatism Means Sanity

I agree essentially 100% with Paul’s discussion earlier today of what 21st Century conservatism should stand for. I also would put Paul’s analysis next to this new Trump campaign ad:



What is striking to me is that the ad consists of what once were considered platitudes. But in today’s world, it is an ad that no Democratic candidate could endorse, a platform that no Democrat could run on.

Paul’s conservative agenda consists of common sense and traditional American values. What is sad is that such principles are now controversial.