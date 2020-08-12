Posted on August 12, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Joe Biden

Joltin’ Joe’s memory, veep edition

Following up on Daniel Pipes’s satirical suggestion of help for Joe Biden, Biden’s staff appears to have provided him a script for yesterday’s phone call to Kamala Harris. The Federalist’s Tristan Justice provides an account including Sean Davis’s tweet immediately below.

Jon Nicosia observes that Biden’s phone is upside down. Did Biden’s staff tell him to position it that way or did they neglect to help him orient it?

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses