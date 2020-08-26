More Riots, Looting In Minneapolis [With Multiple Updates]

Tonight, while we were doing our VIP Live show, rioters attacked downtown Minneapolis, looting among other things a Target store that is part of Target’s corporate headquarters:

Massive looting and rioting in Nicollet Mall Target. #mplsdowntown pic.twitter.com/zHmt9tBm5Z — Mike Karbo (@MKarbo) August 27, 2020



More looting on Nicollet Mall:

BREAKING: Looting has started on Nicollet Mall in Mpls after man being pursued by Mpls police apparently shot himself as police approached. There is video of the apparent suicide that has been seen by reporters. https://t.co/Ho29GNdtBx — Julie Nelson (@JulieNelsonKARE) August 27, 2020



Apparently a criminal shot someone in a parking ramp, and then shot himself:

Minneapolis police have just shown us video from a city surveillance camera that appears to show a murder suspect die by suicide as officers were closing in on him earlier tonight. This is a freeze frame from the second before it happened… pic.twitter.com/q1rVeDgCm0 — Kent Erdahl (@kenterdahl) August 27, 2020



Police arrived shortly thereafter and started administering CPR. Bystanders immediately accused the police (falsely) of shooting the man who killed himself:

Bait Video footage of Minneapolis Suicide

pic.twitter.com/FBXLT1SEjR — SS Capital S.A.®️ (@SSCapitalLLC) August 27, 2020



With the exception of that last incident, the lack of law enforcement in these videos is striking. Criminals have taken over the city’s streets. The Minneapolis City Council has voted to defund and disband the Minneapolis Police Department. Look for the flood of businesses and residents leaving Minneapolis to accelerate.

UPDATE: We need leadership of the kind Ronald Reagan provided when he was Governor of California:

President Reagan’s message to a media who protected and defended rioters in 1969. His message is more pertinent today than ever, as the state of our national media has only grown more rotten, biased, and disconnected over the years. The kicker comes at the end. pic.twitter.com/T4Ej6BBMSe — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 26, 2020



Happily, there are a few politicians following in Reagan’s footsteps:

Violent, lawless mobs are emboldened when good men and women stand by and do nothing. We can either demand the rule of law or expect more cities like Kenosha to fall to the hands of the violent mobs. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 27, 2020

FURTHER UPDATE: My friend Kyle Hooten, a college student who is a reporter for Alpha News, was robbed at gunpoint tonight, I assume while he was reporting on the Minneapolis riots:

Just got robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis for my bulletproof vest and backpack — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020

MORE: The rioting and looting are ongoing, with many stores, restaurants and pharmacies being broken into. A police officer reportedly was attacked and injured by rioters an hour ago. According to witnesses reporting on Twitter, he was attended to by medics and evacuated from the area.