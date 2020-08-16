PL Podcast: The Three Whisky Happy Hour, with Guest Bartender Charles Lipson

This week’s Power Line Three Whisky Happy Hour finds Charles Lipson bellying up to the bar for a flight of whiskys that begins with a tale of his mis-spent youth discovering the “bootleggers and Baptists” hypothesis in the course of violating numerous federal and state laws, as well as his legendary Henry Kissinger impression.

We take up three topics to go with three shots of whisky: the rapid transition from “broken windows” policing to “break our windows” policing, as Charles explained in his terrific RealClearPolitics column on this topic late last week. Then we turn to analysis of the surprise announcement of the Israel-UAE rapprochement last week, which took everyone by surprise. More to come perhaps? Finally, what does Charles make of the presidential race, and Biden becoming Kamala Harris’s running mate? We all agree that Harris “doesn’t wear well,” but that doesn’t mean the Harris-Biden ticket can’t win.

We ran long as usual, but stick to the end and you’ll hear Lucretia and Steve talk about some new grilling exploits.

Yeah, we ran way too long again, but we were having too much fun.

You know what to do next: listen here, or download from our hosts at Ricochet, or your favorite podcast platform.