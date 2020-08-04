Posted on August 4, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Minnesota, Policing

Self-help, Minneapolis style

Kyle Hooten reported over the weekend for Alpha News: “Minneapolis police tell residents to obey criminals and ‘be prepared’ to be robbed.” Subhead: “Police say that Minneapolis residents should obey criminals and “be prepared” to be robbed amid a wave of violent crime in the city.” Kyle updates his story in the linked tweets below, but make no mistake. This is another milestone on Minneapolis’s road to ruin.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses