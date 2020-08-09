On FOX News this morning Maria Bartiromo hosted Steven Schrage on her Sunday Morning Futures. Schrage is the gentleman who first connected Carter Page with FBI informant Stefan Halper at Cambridge in 2016. The interview runs just under nine minutes (video below). Take it in along with Schrage’s long narrative account “The spies who hijacked America.” Schrage provides this preview of coming attractions:

There is far too much to tell in a single article. In the next several weeks I plan to reveal what I know, including: the comedy of errors leading to a Cambridge Four member meeting and targeting the FBI’s main surveillance excuse Carter Page; the information given to an FBI source in August 2016 should have immediately ended their investigation alleging Page was a master spy linking top Trump officials to Putin; how a secret anti-Trump source sought one of the world’s most powerful positions that could undermine the president; and how official statements by FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane officials to the DOJ Inspector General were factually inaccurate or wildly inconsistent with other evidence, raising the question of if those officials risked criminal prosecution to conceal their acts.

Schrage states that he has been debriefed by John Durham, but his account makes it seem even more unlikely than we might otherwise have thought that we are ever going to get to the bottom of the biggest scandal in American political history by far.