Today’s Democratic Party [Updated Again]

Today’s Democratic Party is exemplified by John Thompson, who won a primary on Tuesday and is the DFL-endorsed candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 67A. Earlier today he led a BLM harassment effort at the home of Bob Kroll, President of the Minneapolis Police Department’s union. As you can see, Thompson is a profane, violent lunatic:

John Thompson, who recently won his Primary for 67A in St. Paul, goes off and screams at neighborhood children, residents, and neighbors of Police Union Leader Bob Kroll. "F*CK, Hugo Minnesota!" BLM protesters gathered today outside Kroll's home. pic.twitter.com/1vTaiTQsML — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) August 15, 2020



Another view of BLM’s harassment of Kroll’s family:

Many neighbor's of Bob Kroll are outside their home, seemingly standing their ground, as the group grows outside Kroll's home. pic.twitter.com/2XZBmCLV5T — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 15, 2020



It is highly probable that John Thompson will be a member of the Minnesota legislature beginning in January. This is today’s Democratic Party. If these are not the people you want running our country, you had better not just vote Republican, but contribute to Republican candidates and volunteer for their campaigns.

UPDATE: Commenter Roxy7 writes:

I am old enough to remember when men including Black men would not use that type of profane language in the presence of women, children or the elderly. It was something decent men simply did not do in public. Yet here you have a democrat candidate using this language to address women and what appear to be teenage girls. This profane ignorant ill mannered bitter person is someone democrats think should command respect and be placed in a leadership position? The people who support a man who would speak like this in public will be stunned when Trump wins easily in Nov.

Our commenter is right. We obviously are witnessing a decline in our civilization. What is not certain is that President Trump, who at this point represents the forces of sanity, will win in November. While most of us were not paying attention, the crazies have multiplied, in part because of our unbelievably bad educational system. Whether our civilization can be saved remains to be seen. Ask me on November 4.

FURTHER UPDATE: Minnesota’s goofily far-left governor, Tim Walz, thinks the lunatic John Thompson is just what the state’s legislature needs:

“I’ve known John for years. His fierce advocacy and commitment to his community is exactly what’s needed in the State Legislature right now. I look forward to working with him as the next State Representative for 67A,” – Tim Walz https://t.co/htoFFsh13E — JAZ (@Jaz_Patriot) August 15, 2020



The idea that the Democratic Party includes a moderate wing is false. The Democratic Party is virulently anti-American. There are two choices in November: the Republican Party and chaos, followed by irreversible decline.