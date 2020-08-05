Posted on August 5, 2020 by Steven Hayward in 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden

Today’s Video: Johnny Carson and Robin Williams on Joe Biden

If you want to know just how ancient Joe Biden is, take in Johnny Carson nailing him back in 1987 (30 seconds):

And then Robin Williams sometime around 2012 or so (language warning—also just 30 seconds):

