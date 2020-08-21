Translate this

Kamala Harris makes my skin crawl. She gives synthetic products a bad name. Her acceptance speech as the Democrats’ vice presidential nominee this past Wednesday night (text here) was meant to apply the veneer of normality to her characteristic bizarreries.

I only want to pause over one passage, beginning with this statement: “And while this virus touches us all, let’s be honest, it is not an equal opportunity offender. Black, Latino and Indigenous people are suffering and dying disproportionately.”

Why?

She explains: “This is not a coincidence. It is the effect of structural racism. Of inequities in education and technology, health care and housing, job security and transportation.”

How does that work?

Harris continues: “The injustice in reproductive and maternal health care. In the excessive use of force by police. And in our broader criminal justice system.”

Heather Mac Donald, call your office.

Harris continued with a statement that requires translation, but translating this is beyond my poor powers: “This virus has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other—and how we treat each other.”

Is she saying that “the virus” reveals the disparate impact of social inequality? Does anyone really know what she’s talking about? They — those who brought us this speech — think we’re morons. That’s what this really says.

The conclusion of this passage distills the Democrats’ higher wisdom: “And let’s be clear—there is no vaccine for racism. We’ve gotta do the work.”

There is no vaccine for stupidity either, but I can translate “we.” It means “you.”

What sickening pap.