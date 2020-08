Slow Joe did it again today. Take in this 15-second clip and listen carefully to his implication about black Americans:

By the way, hasn’t someone on his staff told him you’re supposed to say “Latinx” now, like 99 percent of woke whites but only 2 percent of actual Latinos?

No wonder Democrats and the media are so desperate to get Biden out of having to debate Trump.

Chaser on this point: