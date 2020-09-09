End White Leftist Privilege Now!

I’m starting to think that the left might be partially right with this whole “white privilege” thing. After all, we can see from a lot of videos that a large portion—the majority in some cases—of Black Lives Matter protests consist mainly of white people. No wonder no one is getting arrested or charged.

It is time to end this white privilege from criminal prosecution now. And if the left is serious about ending it, they can start with the case of Clara Kraebber, a 20-year-old whom the New York Post describes as “a wealthy Upper East Sider whose mother is an architect and whose father is a child psychiatrist.” Kraebber took part in last week’s BLM recreational riot that featured “a roiling, three-hour rampage that police say caused at least $100,000 in damage from Foley Square up to 24th Street.” She has been arrested, but will the charges be dropped or reduced to some token charge? Keep your eye on this space for updates.

The Post adds:

Her father is Markus Kraebber, an Upper East Side child and adolescent psychiatrist who teaches at the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry. In 2016 the family paid $1.8 million for their 16th-floor apartment on East End Avenue. The family also owns a 1730 home — featuring four fireplaces, according to property listings — in tony Litchfield County, Conn.

If Kraebber is let off with a slap on the wrist, we’ll know white privilege is real. We’ll really get confirmation when Emma Stone is signed to play Kraebber in the movie.

Meanwhile, the ultimate white privilege seems to be the ability to claim that you aren’t white. At least at George Washington University, where Jessica Krug, an associate professor of history who teaches all the usual trendy black history courses, violated the First Rule of Racial Shape-Shifting: she went full Rachel Dolezal. Never go full Rachel Dolezal. Even CNN, which employs Shaun King, can see through this:

A professor of African and Latin American studies who portrayed herself as Black has now revealed she has been lying. Jessica A. Krug, an associate professor at George Washington University, has written extensively about Africa, Latin America, the diaspora and identity, all while claiming her own Black and Latina heritage. But in an article published on Medium.com on Thursday, Krug revealed the truth: She is White.

“To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” she wrote.

Her colleagues at GWU are “shocked and appalled” at this deception, but I thought identity is purely a matter of self-determination these days, to what’s the problem? Supposedly Krug was about to be outed, but if she hadn’t admitted to it, how might this have played out?