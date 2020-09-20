Questions on the table

There is an obvious follow-up question or two to the widely quoted statement made by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a Democratic Caucus conference call Saturday afternoon. Schumer is quoted saying “everything Americans value is at stake” and warned of possible payback if Republicans fill Justice Ginsburg’s vacant Supreme Court seat before January. “Let me be clear: if Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year,” Schumer declared. “Nothing is off the table.”

The first question that occurs to me is: what is “on the table” if Republicans “move forward with this”?

Follow-up question: what is “off the table” if Republicans fail to “move forward with this”?

I wonder if we can achieve clarity on Schumer’s response to these obvious questions some time soon.