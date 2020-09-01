Posted on September 1, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Black Lives Matter, Conservatism, Race

Return of the Log Cabin Republicans

The Log Cabin Republicans call themselves “the nation’s original and largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and straight allies.” I haven’t noticed much from them lately, but this Twitter video by Christian Walker is good, and is getting a lot of attention. Christian is Herschel Walker’s son:


At a time when hundreds of millions of corporate dollars are flowing into the coffers of the Marxist, anti-American Black Lives Matter organization, Walker’s message couldn’t be more important.

