Return of the Log Cabin Republicans

The Log Cabin Republicans call themselves “the nation’s original and largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and straight allies.” I haven’t noticed much from them lately, but this Twitter video by Christian Walker is good, and is getting a lot of attention. Christian is Herschel Walker’s son:

.@ChristianWalk1r has watched BLM burn, loot and murder. Now he has a strong message for the violent leftists destroying our cities and killing patriots in cold blood. You watched his dad, football legend Herschel Walker, at the RNC Convention. Now it's his turn to #getoutspoken pic.twitter.com/R85OJfT3ZK — LogCabinRepublicans (@LogCabinGOP) August 31, 2020



At a time when hundreds of millions of corporate dollars are flowing into the coffers of the Marxist, anti-American Black Lives Matter organization, Walker’s message couldn’t be more important.