The Latest in Leftist Fakery

We’re reported here previously on the case of George Washington University history professor Jessica Krug, who was forced to resign her tenured position when she was exposed for claiming to be black when she is, and has always been, white. For this she was awarded our brand new Rachel Dolezal Award for Race Fakery.

Looks like we’re going to have to order more award statues from Chy-na because more such cases of race fakery are starting to stack up like cordwood. We reported that a similar case had emerged at the University of Wisconsin in the case of CV Vitolo-Haddad, and now Vitolo-Haddad followed the example of Krug and has resigned, though her explanation is full of the usual post-modernist gobbledygook:

“In trying to make sense of my experiences with race, I grossly misstepped,” Vitolo-Haddad wrote in a September 8 article on the blogging platform Medium. “I went along with however people saw me. I over-identified with unreliable and unproven family history and latched onto anything I remembered growing up.” Expressing deep regret to those “I deceived by inserting myself into Black organizing spaces I didn’t belong in,” Vitolo-Haddad called the deception “parasitic and harmful.” They [Haddad prefers “they” as her pronoun, of course] went on to realise that “perception is not reality” and “[r]ace is not flat” but a “social construct rife with contradictions.”

Oh-kay. Meanwhile, there’s a new case out of Indianapolis. The Star reports:

Satchuel Cole, a highly visible community leader advocating for racial and social justice in Indiana, has apologized for misleading people about Cole’s own race, saying “I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white.” Cole — who uses pronouns they/them — worked with Indy10 Black Lives Matter and Indy SURJ, apologized and admitted lying in a social media post. Cole, who also was active in the LGBTQ community, did not respond to multiple phone messages and emails from IndyStar this week. “Friends, I need to take accountability for my actions and the harm that I have done. My deception and lies have hurt those I care most about. I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white. I have used Blackness when it was not mine to use. I have asked for support and energy as a Black person. I have caused harm to the city, friends and the work that I held so dear,” Cole posted on a Facebook page under the name Satch Paige.

The use of plural pronouns, and the peculiar use of “space,” seem to be an emerging pattern in these cases of race fakery, though once upon a time we would likely have regarded this as signs of schizophrenia.

Exit question: If your gender is a matter of choice and is “fluid,” and if race is a “social construct,” why can’t you choose your race, too?