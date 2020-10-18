Posted on October 18, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Joe Biden

Hunter Wants His Laptop Back

Reporter Adam Housley has evidently been talking with John Paul Isaac, the owner of the repair shop where Hunter Biden brought three devices in 2019, one of which is his now-infamous laptop. According to Housley, Biden’s lawyer called Isaac the day before the New York Post broke its first story:


The lawyer, George Mesires, followed up with an email to Isaac referring to their conversation:


George Mesires is a lawyer in my old law firm, much expanded now after a couple of mergers. It was a highly respectable firm when I was there, and Mesires’s bio looks legit, although it is not clear why Biden would use a bankruptcy lawyer to try to retrieve his laptop. Mesires posted his account of Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine and China (the controversial ones that have come to light as a result of the abandoned laptop) at Medium on October 13.

