The Biden family business

Kimberley Strassel of the Wall Street Journal provides a summary of what Tony Bobulinski, backed up by documents, has to say about the business dealings of Joe and Hunter Biden. Bobulinski, a former Navy officer and past supporter of Democrats, was Hunter Biden’s business partner.

Strassel’s entire article is well worth reading. I want to focus on the portions of it that pertain directly to Joe Biden — aka “the big guy.”

Joe Biden has denied any involvement in Hunter’s business dealings, including his dealings with CEFC China Energy (CEFC), and any claim that he stood to gain from such dealings. Yet Bobulinski has produced a May 2017 “expectations” document showing Hunter receiving 20 percent of the equity in a venture with the Chinese and holding another 10 percent for “the big guy,” i.e. Joe Biden. The deal, which apparently fell through, involved CEFC, which had close connections with the Chinese government and military.

Bobulinski says he met with Joe Biden, and a text message refers to face-to-face meetings:

Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid.

(Emphasis added)

Joe may have been paranoid, but not paranoid enough to forego his cut.

Other texts show that Joe Biden had final say in decisions of Hunter’s business. One text, from Hunter, states: “my Chairman gave an emphatic NO” to a proposed deal. Another, from a partner of the two, explains to Bobulinski that when Hunter “said his chairman he was talking about his dad.”

Clearly, Joe Biden is lying when he denies involvement in Hunter’s business. Indeed, he appears to have called at least some of the shots.

Emails from Hunter himself confirm that the deal with CEFC was a Biden family affair. When Bobulinski balked at the amount of money Hunter would be taking out of the deal for very little work (Hunter thought he should take even more), Hunter fired back that the CEFC heads are “coming to be MY partner to be partners with the Bidens.” (Emphasis added). He added: “[I]n this instance only one player holds the trump card and that’s me. May not be fair but it’s the reality because I’m the only one putting an entire family legacy on the line.” (Emphasis added) Another partner backed Hunter, telling Bobulinski, “I know why [CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming] wants the deal and what makes it enormous, It’s the family name.”

There can be no doubt that Hunter Biden was peddling his father’s name and influence. And there can be no doubt that Joe Biden not only knew this, but was involved in the enterprise and is lying when he claims otherwise.