A conspiracy less immense

As John notes in a nearby post, Sidney Powell has been separated from President Trump’s legal team. Politico’s Kyle Cheney is one of the first with the story here. John doesn’t do full justice to the vagaries of Powell’s contributions, such as they were. Politico’s Kyle Cheney is one of the first with the story here.

I thought that Powell’s “a conspiracy so immense” performance at the big Trump team press conference last week was the limit, but she may have taken it to the limit again in a Newsmax interview this weekend. Letting Powell loose doesn’t restore any luster to Trump’s team — didn’t they check her claims out before they served her up at the press conference? — or to the Trump fraud cases, but it may be a start on coming to terms with the reality principle some time soon.