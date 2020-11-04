A night of uncertainty, Part Two [With Updates]

The New York Times’ “needle,” which had predicted that President Trump would win Georgia by 3 or 4 points and put the probability of a Trump win at 80 percent, now likes Biden to prevail in that state. It predicts Biden by 0.2 percent and gives him a 57 percent chance.

Losing Georgia would be a huge blow to Trump’s reelection prospects.

Things are looking very good for the Senate GOP, however. Joni Ernst is the winner in Iowa. Thom Tillis looks like the winner in North Carolina. Susan Collins is ahead in Maine (although it has that complicated ranked voting system where the votes of third and fourth party candidates go to the Republican or Democrat who ranks higher on an individual’s ballot).

AS FOR THE HOUSE: The Democrats are going to keep control of it, from what I can tell. However, their majority might shrink, contrary to mainstream expectations.

That’s important because the GOP needs to stay within striking distance so it can regain the House in 2022. If Biden wins, history suggests sizeable gains for the GOP in the first mid-term election.

MORE ON GEORGIA: Baris, the People’s Pundit, likes Trump in Georgia. He tweeted:

Cobb tightened as more votes came in, as has been the crystal clear pattern tonight, even in urban areas. Fulton is upwards of 87.6% reported. Gwinnett is tightening at 82-96% in, again, not widening. And there is still red vote out. 250k lead is VERY unlikely erased.

ALSO IN CALIFORNIA: Prop 22 apparently has been approved. This means that Uber and Lyft drivers can continue to work as independent contractors. A win for freedom.

DAINES WINS IN MONTANA: Sen. Steve Daines has been reelected. Not a surprise, but Daines was running against the governor, and the race was not a sure thing.

Another nail in the coffin of Senate Dems, I should think.

HERE’S ONE TO WARM JOHN’S HEART: With 82 percent of the estimated vote total in the race reported, The New York Times projects that Republican Michelle Fischbach has defeated Democratic incumbent Collin Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th District. Peterson represented this district for 15 terms, but it’s rural and has been trending Republican.