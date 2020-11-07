Georgia Update

My source for all things Georgia politics, a Republican insider, filed this report today:

Georgia is now the political center of the universe. Trump’s team is here looking into voter irregularities and reports of fraud. Secretary of State Raffensperger announced today that there was a machine issue from the Friday count in Fulton County that they are now looking into. Former Governor/AG Secretary Sonny Perdue [not to be confused with Senator David Perdue] is taking the lead on the PR side for the Trump Team here, and the state GOP is working in concert to determine next steps.

The state legislature passed a law authorizing risk limiting audits last year, and that began Friday. This should give us a high level view of any box stuffing. I don’t think this is where the bulk of the fraud lies, but we shall see.

In the primary of 2020, the Secretary of State investigated 1,000 people who seemingly voted twice (absentee and in person)—the data should be in to run the same report this week. We will have both a recount by law, and potentially a recanvass in certain counties if requested by the campaign and approved by the Secretary of State.

There are also reports of 15 voters registering from the same address and other “upstream” voter fraud issues that are being looked into, such as felon voting, etc.

Looking forward, we will have both of our Senate seats up for grabs in January. As I said before the election, control of the Senate will hinge on this, and we will see $500m-$1b pour into these races.

Here is where it gets somewhat absurd. New residents may “move” to Georgia up until Dec 7 to vote in the January runoff. I’ll give you one guess which side is already talking about orchestrating a mass exodus to Georgia.