How did Trump perform in key jurisdictions compared to other Repubs?

How does President Trump’s vote compare with Republican Senate candidates in the key states? Here is the breakdown (numbers from Politico except where otherwise indicated):

In Georgia, Sen. Perdue is winning 50.6 percent of the vote compared to 50.2. percent for Trump. Perdue is at +3.5, Trump at +1.6.

In North Carolina, Sen. Tillis is winning 48.7 percent compared to 50.1 for Trump. But Tillis is at +1.8, Trump at +1.4.

In Michigan, John James has 49.2 percent and is currently at +0.2. Trump has 48.6 percent and is at -1.3.

In Minnesota, Jason Lewis has 43.5 percent of the vote and trails the incumbent Senator by 5.3 points. Trump has 45.4 percent and trails Biden by 7.2 points.

Trump lost Maine, though he did pick up 1 electoral vote. Susan Collins carried the state.

Trump is faring better than Martha McSally in Arizona. McSally is at 47.4 percent, 5.2 points down. Trump is at 47.6 and trails by 3.4. McSally, though, is a weak candidate, as she demonstrated in 2018.

Trump also outperformed Joni Ernst slightly. He won by 53.2 to 45.0. She won 51.8 to 45.2.

Trump clearly outperformed the Republican Senate candidates in Kansas and Montana. But these are very red states and neither Senate race was close.

Then there’s Nebraska’s second congressional district on which the outcome of the election conceivably could turn. Republican Donald Bacon won it pretty comfortably, 50.9 to 46.2. Trump lost it, reportedly by about 6 points.