Law Firm’s Withdrawal Reflects Chilling Reality [Updated]

This is one of the saddest news stories of recent times: Porter Wright firm withdraws from representation of President Trump.

A law firm representing the Trump campaign in its challenges to the Pennsylvania election results gave notice that it’s withdrawing from one of the cases. Lawyers with Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP submitted a filing late Thursday stating they were withdrawing as counsel in a federal suit seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying its vote. No reason was given. In a statement issued Friday, the firm confirmed the filing but did not say why it was exiting the case.

I assume they have withdrawn, or will withdraw, from the state court case as well. The Trump campaign commented:

“Leftist mobs descended upon some of the lawyers representing the President’s campaign and they buckled,” said Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the campaign. “If the target were anyone but Donald Trump, the media would be screaming about injustice and the fundamental right to legal representation. The President’s team is undeterred and will move forward with rock-solid attorneys to ensure free and fair elections for all Americans.”

Porter Wright is a mid-sized law firm with offices in eight cities across the country. But apparently it lacked the courage to stand up against the Twitter mob. The “Lincoln Project” doxxed the two Porter Wright lawyers who signed the Pennsylvania complaint, tweeting their pictures, addresses and telephone numbers, and encouraging leftists to harass them. Reportedly there also were employees at the law firm who objected to representing President Trump. Porter Wright’s abandonment of its client is shameful conduct for which I suspect it will receive little but praise.

Not many years ago, every terrorist in Guantanamo Bay was represented by one of a group of America’s top law firms. For free. No one batted an eye. Now, the President of the United States is having trouble getting lawyers to represent him in asserting perfectly legitimate claims. Some dictator.

This is the latest instance of the most troubling trend in American culture, leftist bullying. Rare is the company (or, as in this case, the law firm) with the courage to stand up against it. It is a serious threat to the liberty of all Americans.

UPDATE: A reader who says he has knowledge of what happened at Porter Wright writes:

John, I was very disturbed to read LAW FIRM’S WITHDRAWAL. I know a Porter Wright partner…who has been very involved in the whole matter you address. He’s a great guy, and a big Trump supporter. He also was one getting 10 emails/hr for the last few days from the despicable left. 1) They only quit one of the 5 lawsuits they were working on. They are still working the other 4. 2) The one they quit was by mutual consent with Trump. They didn’t leave him high and dry. That one was one they were ill-suited to handle, when a decision was made by the client, Trump, to take it in a different direction then they had been going. By mutual consent it was agreed that it would be better handled by a Texas firm. 3) PW has not defended themselves in face of this bad press, out of duty to client. 4) With the withdrawal of Jones Day, Porter Wright is the largest firm repping Trump. I spent 2 yrs in federal prison, the same sort Conrad Black did his “time” in. I know what it’s like to have false witness borne upon you. I write in defense of my friend and his firm, because I hate it when it happens to others. Very Truly Yours,

long-time reader of Powerline

I hope that is right. I would add that Jones Day, a much bigger and better-known firm than Porter Wright, says that it has not withdrawn. It also distances itself from the Trump campaign:

Jones Day is not representing President Trump, his campaign, or any affiliated party in any litigation alleging voter fraud. Jones Day also is not representing any entity in any litigation challenging or contesting the results of the 2020 general election. Media reports to the contrary are false.

We can imagine a future, someday, when law firms will be able to represent Republicans without having to explain or apologize for it. Just like the law firms that represent Islamic terrorists.