Voter Fraud in Michigan

Reports of voter fraud, and of barring Republicans from polling places so as to enable voter fraud, continue to pile up. In Detroit, Republican poll watchers were prevented from carrying out their duties, presumably so they would not be able to observe and document the fraud that was taking place. John Davidson reports at The Federalist:

Trisha Nesbitt, 31, is the Van Buren County Treasurer in southwest Michigan and has volunteered as an observer in past elections. When she heard the local GOP needed volunteers in Detroit, she drove to the city after work, went to the Republican meeting room at the convention center, and got her credentials as a poll challenger.

Eventually, they managed to get in by tagging along with a large group of union members who were being admitted to the hall where ballots were being counted—despite previous claims the hall had been “full.”

[W]hen these Republican poll challengers came into the hall, the ballot-counting stopped. “It wasn’t too long after I got into the room that it became very apparent that there was no rush to be counting anything,” Nesbitt said. “For about four hours, over ninety percent of the counting boards had no activity.” The waiting seemed to work—if only because city election workers would not allow credentialed Republican poll challengers back into the hall if they left for any reason. “Once we left we were not allowed to return. So if you left for a water break or to go get a meal you were not allowed, Republicans were not allowed to be replaced.” Not only did the city election workers refuse to replace GOP observers who left, they also began expelling them on trumped-up infractions. “The first person I became aware of that was removed, was an attorney who was observing and he adjusted his face mask,” Nesbitt said. “And the election workers cited that as grounds for removal.” That wasn’t all. When election workers expelled a Republican poll challenger, the ballot counters erupted in cheers.

Nesbitt recorded this video of Democrats cheering as a Republican poll watcher is evicted:

My wife just sent this video of Detroit election workers cheering every time a @migop attorney is removed from the TCF Center, where absentee ballot counting is happening. She says they do this every time they eject a GOP poll watcher & that Dem watchers outnumber GOP 3:1. pic.twitter.com/Sx1aHCoChY — Aric Nesbitt (@aricnesbitt) November 4, 2020

Nesbitt says:

So what many poll challengers were actually seeing was that when the ballots were scanned and it did not match a voter in the electronic poll book, and it did not match a voter in the supplemental paper poll book, which was provided due to Michigan’s law that allows for same-day registration, they were still allowing those ballots to go through and be counted. And that is when the GOP poll challengers were issuing those challenges. So they were either being ignored or kicked out when they were doing that.

More at the link, but you get the drift.

I don’t think we have yet posted this Project Veritas video, in which a witness in a Michigan post office describes a scheme to backdate postmarks so that ballots for Joe Biden will be counted:

BREAKING: Michigan @USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors: Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots As Received November 3rd, 2020 So They Are Accepted “Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY'S DATE & put them through"#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/n7AcNwpq80 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2020



Another Project Veritas informant, who has now gone public, has alleged a similar backdating scheme in Pennsylvania.

That widespread voter fraud occurred in this year’s election is plain. What is not easy, and may be impossible, is quantifying the number of fraudulent ballots in a given state in the short time available.