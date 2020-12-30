China sentences coronavirus whistleblower to four years in jail

The Wuhan coronavirus took hold in China due to irresponsible behavior by the Chinese government and overtook the rest of the world due in significant part to that government’s suppression of information. This is hands down the biggest scandal of 2020 and the probably the biggest of this century so far.

China’s treatment of Chinese who investigated what was happening in Wuhan is a scandal within a scandal. The latest installment is the sentencing of journalist Zhang Zhan to four years in prison for her reporting on the virus. The sentence, handed down after a trial of less than three hours behind closed doors, is for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.”

Zhang traveled to Wuhan in February. She filmed scenes from overwhelmed hospitals and locked-down neighborhoods, thereby providing a glimpse of the pandemic’s effects. Her reports accused the government of suppressing the voices of regular citizens and failing to inform residents of the reality of the situation. They contradicted the lies of state media.

The Chinese imprisoned Zhang in May. In June, she began a hunger strike which apparently continues to this day. She has been force fed via a tube.

The Washington Post reported on Zhang’s sentence on page 13 of its news section yesterday. I suppose we should count ourselves lucky that it reported the story at all.

China is an evil empire and our main adversary in the world. Yet, Joe Biden has been soft on China for decades.

Moreover, the Biden family was in bed with the Red Chinese. Joe was the “big guy” behind the scenes.

Supposedly, Biden is now prepared to take a tough approach to China. That’s the party line, anyway, as parroted here, for example, by unprincipled pro-Biden shill Jennifer Rubin.

Biden may do so to some degree at a cosmetic level. But that’s the most we should expect from the big guy.