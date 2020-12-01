Durham Is Now a Special Counsel

Attorney General William Barr notified Congress today that on October 19, he appointed John Durham a Special Counsel under DOJ regulations. He did this “to provide him and his team with the assurance that they could complete their work, without regard to the outcome of the election.” In other words, absent this appointment, Joe Biden’s Attorney General undoubtedly would have terminated Durham’s investigation and ordered that no report or indictments be issued. As Special Counsel, DOJ regulations provide that Durham can be fired only for specified causes. Presumably Barr waited until now to disclose Durham’s appointment as Special Counsel to avoid any possible impact on the election.

Text of AG Barr's letter notifying Congress today that US Attorney John Durham will be special counsel reviewing FBI's Russia probe of Trump heading into Biden administration pic.twitter.com/M6eT9sbf6y — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) December 1, 2020



Barr’s letter says that he originally expected that Durham would complete his investigation by the Summer of 2020, but that proved impossible because the COVID epidemic, “as well as additional information he uncovered.” So maybe Durham has has found some dynamite info on Russiagate!

Sure. This is the way we have been teased by this investigation for the last year. I have pretty much given up on any blockbuster revelations, and anyway it is too late for such revelations to matter much. I simply hope that Durham’s investigation will fill in the few missing pieces of Russiagate that are not yet public, and bring an end, finally, to that drawn-out saga.