Posted on December 25, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Holidays

Merry Christmas!

This is the 19th time we have wished our readers a Merry Christmas. The holiday season is always a time for reflection; now so, perhaps more than usual. We look forward to a troubled 2021, as the Evil Empire plans for a decisive onslaught that will destroy (or at least silence) the rest of us. Important battles will be fought, and soon. But for now, let’s just say Merry Christmas, and I hope your families are as happy as ours, and are able to gather together for the holidays.

Stained glass nativity scene from Canterbury Cathedral

