Hudson Institute senior fellow Michael Doran interviewed Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu live on YouTube. This is an incredible — incredibly rich and and educational — discussion. Listen and learn.

I hope readers will find it of interest and share it with friends and students with a mind open to the great subjects touched on by Netanyahu in the course of the interview. I will make sure that the whole thing is posted in recorded form upon its conclusion.

UPDATE: The interview runs a little over 32 minutes. I have posted the video above. Just past the midway point Doran asks Netanyahu about the influence on him of his father, the prominent historian of the Spanish Inquisition. It is fascinating, as always, when Netanyahu takes up the influence of his family on him.