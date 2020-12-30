Posted on December 30, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Conservatism

Tucker Carlson’s life lessons

Watching Tucker Carlson’s December 19 speech to the assembled multitude at the Turning Point USA 2020 Student Action Summit in Palm Beach (video below), I thought of Michael Anton’s Claremont Review of Books essay/review “Tucker’s right.” Anton describes Carlson as “the de facto leader of the conservative movement—assuming any such thing can still be said to exist. He didn’t seek the position. I doubt he wants it. He’d probably disclaim it, in fact. But the mantle settled on him nonetheless, partly by default, though it’s more than that.” I recommend Anton’s essay in conjunction with Tucker’s life lessons for young fans.

Via Ian Schwartz/RCP.

Responses