Who Goes to Jail? One Governor’s Perverse Answer

We have often written here about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and, among other things, his irrational response to the COVID virus. His fecklessness (or worse) is now becoming a national story, as in this column by Daniel Horowitz at The Blaze.

Walz is now explicitly threatening to imprison Larvita McFarquhar for the “crime” of trying to feed her family by operating her restaurant, Havens Garden, in a small town in southwestern Minnesota, in defiance of an executive order by Walz that Larvita believes (correctly, I think) to be a violation of her constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, Walz and his Attorney General, Keith Ellison–the only AG in America who has come out in favor of political violence by supporting Antifa–are freeing a gang banger who killed an 11-year-old girl from prison:

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, as part of the state’s Board of Pardons, voted to immediately commute the life sentence of Myon Burrell after he served 18 years for the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in 2002. He intended to kill someone else in a gang fight that day, but a stray bullet hit Edwards in the heart while she was in her home doing schoolwork.

In Walz’s view, incarcerating violent criminals is contrary to “science.”

Why did Walz release him? The “science” of teenage killers! “We cannot turn a blind eye to the developments in science and law as we look at this case,” said Walz. “We can’t shackle our children in 2020,” added Walz. “We need to grow as our science grows.”

What Walz means is that we can’t shackle those who murder our children; we can only shackle those who try to earn an honest living. Walz, like many Democrats, is fond of invoking “science” as a universal justification for his perverse policies. At the same time, he has repudiated the use of science or data when it comes to his COVID policies that threaten to send Larvita McFarquhar to jail. In that case, Walz says, “It’s not about numbers. It’s not about data. It’s about neighborliness.” Walz’s idea of “neighborliness,” apparently, is to imprison normal Minnesotans while releasing violent criminals to prey on the innocent. No wonder violent crime has soared under the Walz/Ellison administration!

