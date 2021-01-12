Project Veritas Strikes Again, Gets a Scalp

The merry pranksters of Project Veritas captured a (no ex-) PBS attorney, Michael Beller, saying the following (video below):

Michael Beller: “We go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take their children away…we’ll put them into the re-education camps.” “Enlightenment camps. They’re nice, they have Sesame Street characters in the classrooms, and they watch PBS all day.” “Americans are so f*cking dumb. You know, most people are dumb. It’s good to live in a place [Washington, D.C.] where people are educated and know stuff. Could you imagine if you lived in one of these other towns or cities where everybody’s just stupid?” “What’s great is that COVID is spiking in all the red states right now. So that’s great…a lot of them [red state voters] are sick and dying.”

For a change, this has earned Beller a pink slip:

WTTW (the PBS affiliate in Chicago) this afternoon sent me, as the Chairman, and all the other members of the Community Advisory Board, the following statement: