Raffensperger responds

Matthew Mashburn is a member of the Georgia State Election Board and an avid Power Line reader. Mr. Mashburn has kindly forwarded Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s 10-page letter responding to each of the major fraud allegations made in connection with the Georgia presidential election results. The letter is addressed to two Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler and Reps. Barry Loudermilk and Jody Hice. I have embedded it below. I thought some readers might find it of interest. It is submitted for the consideration of those who have wanted to see each of these claims addressed.

On a related note, I believe that Raffensperger’s release on January 3 of the conversation he secretly recorded with President Trump, Mark Meadows, Trump’s local Georgia counsel, and Cleta Mitchell the previous day likely cost Republicans the two Senate seats in the runoffs this past Tuesday. In addition to President Trump’s own abuse of officials in Georgia, I should add, Raffensperger’s maneuver was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

I infer from Martha MacCallum’s interview with Raffensperger that he he authorized release of the recording at that time in part to harm Senator Perdue for petty personal reasons. In my judgment it is a black mark against Raffensperger regardless of the merits of his defense below.

Letter to Congress From Secretary Raffensperger (1!6!21) by Scott Johnson on Scribd