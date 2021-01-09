The Public Schools Weigh In

America’s public schools are owned lock, stock and barrel by the Democratic Party, so it is no surprise that they are now echoing their party’s line on last week’s events. I have seen several partisan emails from school districts; this one comes from my own district:





The district’s assertion that the pro-Trump rally had something to do with “white supremacy” is ridiculous but is, of course, the Democrats’ line. The district says that “students of color…may need to take a break.” It is odd–law enforcement killed one person in Washington, and she was white. When police shoot a black man, students of color need a break. When police shoot a white woman, students of color need a break. Make of that what you will.

The Bloomington, Minnesota, school district was more direct in its attack on President Trump. It is remarkable in that, rather than being a memo to staff (where one might reasonably assume there are no Republicans or independents), this was a public tweet:

My tax dollars have paid for this.

Of course, it was only months ago that days of devastating riots took place in Minneapolis, just a few miles from the schools these districts administer. Those riots were infinitely more destructive than the one last week in Washington, but they drew no analogous response from the public schools–certainly not one that criticized the mayor, city council and governor who tolerated and even encouraged rioting and lawlessness. But that’s different: they are Democrats.