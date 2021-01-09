Shapes of things

With the Democratic takeover of the executive and legislative branches a few days away, Big Tech has swung into action in a big way to suppress conservative speech. The treatment of President Trump is of course the leading indicator. Here is a compilation of the developing stories as of this morning:

President Donald Trump continued tweeting Friday evening using the government-owned @POTUS account, despite having his @realDonaldTrump account permanently suspended by Twitter earlier in the day. The tweets were removed from the service almost immediately. It’s unclear what steps Twitter took in the handling of the @POTUS account.

🚨🚨🚨FACEBOOK has removed the #WalkAway Campaign and has BANNED ME and EVERY MEMBER of my team!!!

Over half a million people in #WalkAway with hundreds of thousands of testimonial videos and stories is GONE. Facebook has banned everything related to #WalkAway. pic.twitter.com/WxoKu1HpSb — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) January 8, 2021

