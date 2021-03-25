Biden lies about the border

I watched part of Joe Biden’s press conference today. As a general matter, his capacity seems diminished. However, his capacity for lying is as strong as ever.

Biden was especially dishonest when he discussed the situation at the Mexico border — that is, the border crisis. Rich Lowry has the details. He writes:

The Biden press conference was a train wreck and disgrace on the border. He repeated the Alejandro Mayorkas line that Trump was just pushing unaccompanied minors back into Mexico, when the truth is that they were flown home and handed over to social-service agencies in their countries. He then went even further, referring to Trump letting minors starve and die. He maintained that Trump hadn’t diminished the flow at the border, which is completely false. He gave no indication of any serious plan for us to do a better job of policing our own border, instead emphasizing building more shelters to house the migrants who are coming in record numbers. And he missed the point when a reporter asked a question about a small boy from Central America whose mother told the reporter she had sent him because she believed that Biden would let him into the United States. This performance would be roasted from beginning to end by fact-checkers — if they had any integrity.

If the media had any integrity, it would also roast Biden for his response to the question he was asked about allowing media access to facilities at the border. Biden said he would allow the media in only once conditions there have changed and his administration’s policies have been implemented. Asked when that would be, Biden replied “I don’t know.”

Imagine if Donald Trump had answered that way.

Biden has been in office for more than two months. Yet, he can’t say when his policies for the border, assuming there are any meaningful ones, will be implemented.

Pathetic.