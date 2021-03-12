No vaccination against this

I found President Biden’s speech last night (“on the anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown”) profoundly dispiriting, mean-spirited, ungrateful, petty, and otherwise wanting in good qualities. The state of mind reflected in it as craven and deceitful. Can’t we all just get along? No, we can’t. Not when you tell me we are all the government and you are grasping ever more tightly onto the levers of power and making sure your team never has to let go. That is the way it struck me.

Go to hell, you blithering phony. You can’t even fake sincerity. I appreciated Tucker Carlson’s instant analysis, as we used to call it (video below). I felt that he spoke for me.