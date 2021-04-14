Antifa Comes to Town

During the George Floyd riots in Minnesota last Summer, the first night or two of violence was carried out predominantly by locals. But then the professional rioters and career criminals arrived, in the person of Antifa. That seems to be happening again, as Fox News reports, with reporter Mike Tobin on the scene:

Members of the violent far-left activist group Antifa identified themselves to a Fox News reporter who was on scene in Brooklyn Center, Minn., ahead of another night of unrest following the police-involved shooting of a motorist on Sunday.

***

Tobin…spoke to [Laura] Ingraham from inside a vehicle. “I can tell you this. The makeup of the population out here certainly changed tonight. I think Sunday night it was all about the locals that were here: They were genuine and angry,” he said. “As it goes on, you get more people coming in from out of town. I had several people that I spoke with who identified themselves as Antifa — and angrily so. So you had that crowd out here.” “We saw an increased number of kids ‘wearing the uniform’ if you will, the black hoodies, the backpacks. I saw leaf-blowers out there, different kinds of … makeshift shields and things. It was changing dramatically in terms of the makeup, and certainly the numbers of the crowd.”

Leaf blowers? I am told that Antifa uses leaf blowers to blow tear gas back toward law enforcement.

Antifa rioters and arsonists who travel from city to city to commit crimes obviously should be prosecuted and incarcerated, but that isn’t happening. They rarely are arrested, and if prosecuted–rarer still–are always, as far as I have observed, let off with a slap on the wrist. That needs to change, but it certainly won’t change during the Biden administration, at least not at the federal level. The Democrats smile upon Antifa as that party’s shock troops, much the same function that the Ku Klux Klan played in the South long ago.

This is the segment of the Laura Ingraham show on which Tobin appeared: