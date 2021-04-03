Posted on April 3, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Biden Administration

How About Boycotting China?

Shamefully, Major League Baseball is pitching in to help the Democratic Party by promoting lax election practices. The Biden administration thinks that MLB’s boycotting Georgia over that state’s efforts to improve the quality of elections is a great idea. So a reporter from Real Clear News asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki the obvious question: What about boycotting the Beijing Olympics?


Jen Psaki is an amazingly bad press secretary. I don’t mean compared to the average White House Press Secretary, I mean compared to the average person who might be dragooned off the street. Of course, the same could be said of her boss, so I suppose she is appropriate for her role to that extent.

