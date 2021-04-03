How About Boycotting China?

Shamefully, Major League Baseball is pitching in to help the Democratic Party by promoting lax election practices. The Biden administration thinks that MLB’s boycotting Georgia over that state’s efforts to improve the quality of elections is a great idea. So a reporter from Real Clear News asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki the obvious question: What about boycotting the Beijing Olympics?

.@RealClearNews's @PhilipWegmann asks Jen Psaki if the Biden White House is so adamant about having MLB move its All-Star Game from Georgia because of the voting law, why aren't they calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing?! Psaki did NOT like this question. pic.twitter.com/1GbTxRsmhC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 2, 2021



Jen Psaki is an amazingly bad press secretary. I don’t mean compared to the average White House Press Secretary, I mean compared to the average person who might be dragooned off the street. Of course, the same could be said of her boss, so I suppose she is appropriate for her role to that extent.